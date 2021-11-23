Journey of development, public welfare to continue: Buzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that defeated elements have resorted to hatching conspiracies from the day first but the journey of development as well as public welfare would continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Ahsan Saleem Baryar and Sohail Zafar Cheema at his office, CM said the government was fulfilling its promises while those involved in the politics of labeling allegations had no future.

The chief minister said the propagandists should realise that people cannot be served with tall claims.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) targeted the institutions to achieve certain objectives in the past and its nefarious designs were again exposed.