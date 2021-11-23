UrduPoint.com

Journey Of Development, Public Welfare To Continue: Buzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 09:53 PM

Journey of development, public welfare to continue: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that defeated elements have resorted to hatching conspiracies from the day first but the journey of development as well as public welfare would continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that defeated elements have resorted to hatching conspiracies from the day first but the journey of development as well as public welfare would continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Ahsan Saleem Baryar and Sohail Zafar Cheema at his office, CM said the government was fulfilling its promises while those involved in the politics of labeling allegations had no future.

The chief minister said the propagandists should realise that people cannot be served with tall claims.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) targeted the institutions to achieve certain objectives in the past and its nefarious designs were again exposed.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Provincial Assembly From Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Volcanic Eruption Lockdown on La Palma Lifted - Au ..

Volcanic Eruption Lockdown on La Palma Lifted - Authorities

14 seconds ago
 VC KIU calls on head of Soni Jawari Center for Pub ..

VC KIU calls on head of Soni Jawari Center for Public Policy

15 seconds ago
 UN envoy for Libya resigns weeks before key vote: ..

UN envoy for Libya resigns weeks before key vote: diplomats

17 seconds ago
 FNC and GNAT&#039;s UAE-Turkey Parliamentary Frien ..

FNC and GNAT&#039;s UAE-Turkey Parliamentary Friendship Group explore joint coop ..

24 minutes ago
 US Economic Partnership Dialogue With Taiwan Seeks ..

US Economic Partnership Dialogue With Taiwan Seeks Expanded Commercial Ties - St ..

21 seconds ago
 Spain's Catalonia Imposes COVID-19 Passes for Bars ..

Spain's Catalonia Imposes COVID-19 Passes for Bars, Restaurants, Gyms

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.