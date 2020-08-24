Journey of matchless progress begins: Zain Qureshi

Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi Monday said that the journey of matchless progress in the country had begun under vibrant and honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan

The country's economy was improving gradually. Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi expressed these remarks while talking to people in his constituency NA 157.

He criticised opposition parties and stated that they looted and damaged country's economy. The persons who looted country's wealth would be held accountable, he maintained.

Zain hoped that PTI would win elections 2023. The incumbent government was paying immense focus on provision of civic facilities to masses.

The PTI government would honour its pledges made with the public. The federal parliamentary secretary visited different areas to condole the bereaved families whose dear ones passed away.