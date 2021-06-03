UrduPoint.com
Journey Of Progress Starts In The Country, Says Zain Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance, Makhdoomzada Zain Hussnain Qureshi, said that the journey of progress in the country has been started and it couldn't be stopped from conspiracies.

He said that the economy of the country is gradually strengthening which is not being digested to the opposition.

Zain Qureshi expressed these views during a ceremony in his honour organized by Deputy Attorney General Mahar Zamir Sandhal and Asif Saleem Sandhal and addressing various ceremonies here on Thursday.

He said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has died his own death.

Mr Zain said that uplift of South Punjab is top priority and added that Prime Minister's development package for South Punjab is good omen.

He said that new era of development would begin through it.

Zain Qureshi said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) is the most popular political party of the country as masses had given them heavy mandate during last general elections 2018.

Parliamentary Secretary said that masses friendly policies were being made and it's positive results would come.

He said that the world is acknowledging the government steps of smart lockdown during Covid 19 besides this health card, Ehsaas program and Kisan card for poverty alleviation.

He said that the incumbent government would complete it's constitutional tenure despite opposition conspiracies.

On this occasion, Khalid Javed Warraich, Ijaz Loothar, Rana Abdul Jabbar and others were present.

Earlier, Makhdoomzada Zain Qureshi paid visit to Union Councils Jalal Abad, Budhla Santt, Rangeelpur and others and met with PTI workers.

He heard the problems of people and issued directions regarding to its solution.

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Punjab Visit Died Jalal Abad Progress From Government Top Election 2018 Opposition

