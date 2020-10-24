UrduPoint.com
Journey Of Progress To Continue Despite Opposition's Hurdles: Zain Qureshi

Journey of progress to continue despite opposition's hurdles: Zain Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Finance MNA Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi has said that opposition is conducting public meetings after it remained unsuccessful in getting NRO.

He said that opposition's agenda is to divert attention from corruption and it wants to stop the progress by creating hue & cry in the country but masses are well aware of their nefarious designs.

The journey of progress will continue despite hurdles being created by opposition.

Makhdoomzada Zain Qureshi expressed these views during inauguration of various uplift projects and meetings with delegations and ceremonies at NA-157 constituency here on Saturday.

Zain Qureshi said that the incumbent government is utilizing all its energies on masses progress with sincerity despite limited resources and its positive results will come soon.

He criticized on previous governments over plundering national resources badly adding that first time the plunderers were held accountable.

Prime Ministier Imran Khan has honored its pledge made with nation and legal action was taken against those looted the money and damaged the country.

He said that NA-157 constituency is his home and work on uplift projects is underway with millions of rupee funds there and it will open new ways of progress. The NA-157 will be made exemplary constituency of Multan.

