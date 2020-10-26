PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Communication and Works (C&W), Riaz Khan has said that Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) has undone the conventional politics and introduced the policy of serving the masses through politics.

Addressing a big gathering at Kalakhel, Toda China here on Monday wherein scores of locals announced to join PTI, Riaz Khan said the masses have rejected those who put the country under the burden of debt by taking turns for coming into power.

He said today the country is burdened with debts due to the corrupt regimes of the past.

He said no matter how much this group of corrupt elements pressurize the government, Prime Minister Imran Khan will not give NRO to anyone.

He said eleven political parties have united against the government just to avoid accountability however he added the journey of progress and prosperity has started and no one could stop it.

He maintained that people were satisfied by the performance of the government but some mindless could not see our performance or have buried their heads in sand.

He said the performance of the incumbent government was above all as numerous development projects have been initiated during a short time. The journey of development and prosperity, he said will continue.

The PTI, he said, made it sure that public money was spent on people's welfare as it was not the property of anyone else but the nation. He said PTI not only brought a positive change in the country's politics but also changed the pattern of governance by making the rulers, servants of the masses. The dream of progress and prosperity was materialized by Imran Khan, he said.

The opposition has no issue left to propagate and people have also rejected their narrative that was why scores of people were joining Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf.

During the function hundreds of people from political families announced to join PTI. The gathering was also addressed by MNA Sher Akbar Khan.

Special Assistant to CM, Riaz Khan and MNA Sher Akbar Khan congratulated the new entrants to PTI and presented them party caps.