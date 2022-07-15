UrduPoint.com

Journey Of Real Progress, Prosperity To Continue Under PML-N: Maryam Nawaz

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Journey of real progress, prosperity to continue under PML-N: Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday said that the journey of real progress and prosperity would continue under the leadership of PML-N as the day of July 17 would bring victory for the party in by-elections in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Friday said that the journey of real progress and prosperity would continue under the leadership of PML-N as the day of July 17 would bring victory for the party in by-elections in the province.

She said that the lion-electoral symbol of PML-N would roar in the by-elections as the people of the province would vote to the party knowing that it could bring about real change.

Addressing the party workers in PP-168, she said the present coalition government had to take tough decisions including increase in petroleum prices with heavy heart because of wrongdoings of the Imran Khan led past government. However she said that difficult time had passed and the government had announced decrease in petroleum prices which would be followed by more reduction in the prices. She said that relief would be passed on to the masses immediately after petroleum prices would decline in the international market.

The PML-N leadership had the ability to bring the country out of challenges created by previous incompetent and corrupt government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, she added.

The incompetence of the previous PTI government pushed the country into darkness and the people were facing power crisis. The present government was working hard to resolve the problems faced by the people including the loadshedding, price hike and others, she added.

Maryam Nawaz accused the PTI chairman of looting the mandate of the people of Punjab by handing over the charge to his "puppet" Usman Buzdar in 2018. She said that loot and plunder was committed in the Punjab province at the behest of Usman Buzdar while the looted money was sent to Bani Gala.

She said that during the few weeks of incumbent government in Punjab led by CM Hamza Shahbaz, all out steps were being taken to provide relief to the people. Exemplary measures had been made to ensure cleanliness in the city on Eid which was nowhere during the past four years of the PTI rule.

She added that the PML-N would honour the mandate by bringing more ease in the lives of the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Bani Progress Price Money July 2018 Market Muslim All Government PP-168 Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Danish double as Pedersen and Vingegaard turn up T ..

Danish double as Pedersen and Vingegaard turn up Tour de France heat

1 minute ago
 Super Hornet Jet Operates 3 Unmanned Drones in Suc ..

Super Hornet Jet Operates 3 Unmanned Drones in Successful Command Flight Test - ..

1 minute ago
 Measures taken to conduct by elections in transpar ..

Measures taken to conduct by elections in transparent manner: Rana Sanaullah

1 minute ago
 US renews space flights with Russia in rare cooper ..

US renews space flights with Russia in rare cooperation

1 minute ago
 Canada's Freeland Says Russia at G20 Like an 'Arso ..

Canada's Freeland Says Russia at G20 Like an 'Arsonist' at Firefighters' Meeting

16 minutes ago
 Justice Breyer to Join Harvard Law School After Re ..

Justice Breyer to Join Harvard Law School After Retiring From US Supreme Court - ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.