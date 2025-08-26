Journey towards hope: Federal Minister Amir Muqam walks step by step with flood victims

(@FahadShabbir)

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) In the devastated mountainous region of Shangla, where recent floods wiped out roads and swept away bridges, cutting villages off from the rest of the world-' one man didn’t wait for a path to be cleared; he created his own is Engr Amir Muqam.

In this battered mountainous terrain, where roads have vanished and bridges have been washed away, isolating entire communities, one individual didn’t stand by for helicopters or official convoys. Instead, he tightened his shoelaces and began the grueling climb himself.

Federal Minister and Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President, Engineer Amir Muqam, spent an emotionally and physically exhausting day walking through the wrecked villages just to stand beside his people in their hour of sorrow.

With conventional travel impossible due to the destroyed roads, he chose not to wait for airlifts or VIP arrangements. He crossed raging streams, trekked narrow and dangerous paths, soaked in sweat and dust — driven by a deep desire to be there for his people.

The residents of these remote mountain villages had not expected anyone to come.

Surrounded by grief and isolation, they felt forgotten.

But when a familiar face emerged through the mountain dust, shock and relief swept across their faces.

“We thought we were alone in this disaster,” an elderly man said with a trembling voice.

“But today, our minister crossed rivers and mountains just for us. This feels nothing short of a miracle.

”

Throughout the day, Engineer Amir Muqam met with grieving families, offered heartfelt condolences for their lost loved ones, and assured them they were not alone.

He didn’t stand on a stage or give long speeches rather he sat on the ground, held hands, looked into eyes, and listened.

“You are not alone,” he told a mother whose children now sleep under the open sky.

“We will rebuild everything together. Not with promises, but with action. And that’s my promise not as a minister, but as your brother.”

For the people of this devastated region, this was the first time a Federal minister had come to see them in such circumstances not from above in a helicopter, but by walking the same broken paths they tread every day.

"No slogans, no rallies. Just him and the people united in pain and resolve."

Children followed him in awe, elders raised trembling hands in prayer.

This wasn’t politics rather this was leadership.

Leadership that doesn't come from high towers or air-conditioned offices, but from muddy trails, rocky climbs, and raging rivers.

As night fell over the hills of Shangla, one message echoed across the region that leadership is not about comfort rather it’s about walking with the people, especially when the roads are gone.

In Shangla, Engineer Amir Muqam didn’t just visit but he connected with people, not with words, but with footsteps.

And those footsteps will echo in hearts for years to come.

APP/fam