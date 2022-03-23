UrduPoint.com

Journey Which Started On March 23, 1940 Was Not Easy: Fawad

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2022 | 02:28 PM

Journey which started on March 23, 1940 was not easy: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that journey started from March 23, 1940 was not easy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that journey started from March 23, 1940 was not easy.

How could the journey of Muslims' dreams and aspirations of India have been easy, he said in a tweet.

He said the journey of this nation with maturity of spirit, courage and determination was a blessing for its leader.

Fawad said now with grace of Allah Almighty, the problems were being overcome and future would be easy.

