Joy Turns To Sorrow As Wedding Van Collision Kills 7, Hurt Several

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2024 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) A joyous wedding celebration turned into a tragic nightmare as a collision between a wedding van and a trawler claimed seven lives on the spot while other 16 injured near the Moro Qaumi Char Meal area of Kindyaro on early Monday

morning.

According to initial reports, police sources has confirmed that the victims belonged to the Tagar tribe and were returning home after attending a wedding ceremony, private news channel reported.

Emergency responders quickly reached the scene, shifting 10 critical injured to a hospital in Nawab Shah.

Among the deceased, Ali Mohammad Hameed Tagar, Zaheer (son of Mehar Din and Sharifan), and two unidentified individuals were named by authorities.

