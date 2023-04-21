UrduPoint.com

Joyous Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 Approaches

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Joyous Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 approaches

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :The nation has almost finalized its preparations to celebrate the joyous festival of Eid-ul-Fitr across the country, as the month-long period of fasting, prayer, and self-reflection draws to a close, a cherished occasion celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of Ramazan and the breaking of the fasts.

"Eid" is an Arabic term that means "festival" or "holiday," while "Fitr" means "to break the fast." It is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal-e- Mukarram, which follows a month of fasting known as Ramazan.

Eid is a joyous occasion for all Muslims, especially children, and is celebrated for three days. During this time, Muslims spread peace, share with others, and give thanks for completing another period of fasting for the month of Ramazan.

The date of Eid varies each year, depending on the sighting of the new moon, and this year it will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22. This significant occasion is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy, as Muslims wear new clothes, prepare special delicacies, give charity, and gather with loved ones to mark the occasion.

After the Eid prayers early Saturday morning, Muslims will gather with their family and friends to share a feast, and they will also make sure to feed those who are less fortunate. Sweets and other special dishes are prepared to serve the guests, and exchanging gifts is a common practice during this occasion.

Special prayers will be offered for the progress and prosperity of the country, unity of the Ummah, solution of their problems, and liberation of Muslim territories, including occupied Kashmir.

The government has declared Eid holidays from April 21 to 25 and paid advanced salaries to employees to help them meet their Eid expenses. The nation awaits the arrival of this celebration with bated breath, as the enchanting atmosphere creates a sense of togetherness and unity. Families and friends came together to embrace the spirit of Eid, sharing meals, exchanging greetings, and engaging in festive activities, as the air fills with joy, gratitude, and hope.

Muslims follow a lunar Calendar, where the months are either 29 or 30 days long. Therefore, the exact date of Eid-ul-Fitr can only be confirmed on the night before. For those countries that started Ramadan on March 23, the local moon sighters scanned the horizon on Thursday, April 20, after sunset to search for the crescent moon.

If the new moon is visible (known as Chaand Raat), then Eid will be celebrated the next day. However, if it's not visible, Muslims will fast for one more day to complete the 30-day month. Once the sighting of the moon has been confirmed, the announcement of Eid is made via television, radio stations, and mosques.

The authorities in Islamabad and Rawalpindi have deployed police personnel to ensure security at Eid prayer gatherings in mosques, open places, and Imambargahs. Ladies police personnel will also be deployed for women's security. Police will patrol main roads to prevent stunts. Metal detectors, walk-through gates, and CCTV cameras will be used. A district control room and hospital management are on board for emergency services. Walk-through gates will be installed at specific entrances.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Holidays Rawalpindi Progress March April Women National University Prayer Muslim Family TV All From Government Share Unity Foods Limited Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Arab Ramadan

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid Al Fitr prayer

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid Al Fitr prayer

16 minutes ago
 DEWA wins LinkedIn Learning Talent Awards in MENA ..

DEWA wins LinkedIn Learning Talent Awards in MENA region 2022

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders receive Eid Al Fitr greetings from hea ..

UAE leaders receive Eid Al Fitr greetings from heads of Arab, Islamic states

2 hours ago
 Al Shinadgha Museum celebrates Eid Al Fitr with he ..

Al Shinadgha Museum celebrates Eid Al Fitr with heritage-rooted activities

2 hours ago
 Jumma-tul-Wida, last Friday of Ramadan, being obse ..

Jumma-tul-Wida, last Friday of Ramadan, being observed today

3 hours ago
 UNICEF report warns of declining confidence in chi ..

UNICEF report warns of declining confidence in childhood vaccines, with 44% drop ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.