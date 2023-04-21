Joyous Eid-ul-Fitr 2023 approaches

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :The nation has almost finalized its preparations to celebrate the joyous festival of Eid-ul-Fitr across the country, as the month-long period of fasting, prayer, and self-reflection draws to a close, a cherished occasion celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of Ramazan and the breaking of the fasts.

"Eid" is an Arabic term that means "festival" or "holiday," while "Fitr" means "to break the fast." It is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal-e- Mukarram, which follows a month of fasting known as Ramazan.

Eid is a joyous occasion for all Muslims, especially children, and is celebrated for three days. During this time, Muslims spread peace, share with others, and give thanks for completing another period of fasting for the month of Ramazan.

The date of Eid varies each year, depending on the sighting of the new moon, and this year it will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22. This significant occasion is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy, as Muslims wear new clothes, prepare special delicacies, give charity, and gather with loved ones to mark the occasion.

After the Eid prayers early Saturday morning, Muslims will gather with their family and friends to share a feast, and they will also make sure to feed those who are less fortunate. Sweets and other special dishes are prepared to serve the guests, and exchanging gifts is a common practice during this occasion.

Special prayers will be offered for the progress and prosperity of the country, unity of the Ummah, solution of their problems, and liberation of Muslim territories, including occupied Kashmir.

The government has declared Eid holidays from April 21 to 25 and paid advanced salaries to employees to help them meet their Eid expenses. The nation awaits the arrival of this celebration with bated breath, as the enchanting atmosphere creates a sense of togetherness and unity. Families and friends came together to embrace the spirit of Eid, sharing meals, exchanging greetings, and engaging in festive activities, as the air fills with joy, gratitude, and hope.

Muslims follow a lunar Calendar, where the months are either 29 or 30 days long. Therefore, the exact date of Eid-ul-Fitr can only be confirmed on the night before. For those countries that started Ramadan on March 23, the local moon sighters scanned the horizon on Thursday, April 20, after sunset to search for the crescent moon.

If the new moon is visible (known as Chaand Raat), then Eid will be celebrated the next day. However, if it's not visible, Muslims will fast for one more day to complete the 30-day month. Once the sighting of the moon has been confirmed, the announcement of Eid is made via television, radio stations, and mosques.

The authorities in Islamabad and Rawalpindi have deployed police personnel to ensure security at Eid prayer gatherings in mosques, open places, and Imambargahs. Ladies police personnel will also be deployed for women's security. Police will patrol main roads to prevent stunts. Metal detectors, walk-through gates, and CCTV cameras will be used. A district control room and hospital management are on board for emergency services. Walk-through gates will be installed at specific entrances.

/395