Open Menu

JPEC Sindh Officials Visits Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2023 | 06:48 PM

JPEC Sindh officials visits office

Joint Provincial Election Commissioner (JPEC) Sindh Ali Asghar Sial here on Tuesday visited office of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and thoroughly reviewed the preparations being made for e upcoming general election

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Joint Provincial Election Commissioner (JPEC) Sindh Ali Asghar Sial here on Tuesday visited office of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and thoroughly reviewed the preparations being made for e upcoming general election.

As per details, on the instruction of ECP, the EC along with Regional Election Commissioner Imtiaz Ali Kalhoro and District Election Commissioner Mirpurkhas Khalid Hussain Lund, visited the office.

An important meeting in this regard was held at Deputy Commissioner's office where the JPEC also discussed various administrative issues related to general elections.

On this occasion, Ali Asghar Siyal said that the provision of facilities in the polling station was being ensured in connection with the preparation of the upcoming general elections adding an active role should be played for the provision of facilities in the polling station with the joint cooperation of the district administration and subsidiary institutions.

It should be noted that 656 polling stations are being established in connection with the elections for 2 national and 4 provincial Assembly seats of Mirpurkhas district.

APP/hms/378

Related Topics

Election Assembly Sindh Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Imtiaz Ali Election 2018

Recent Stories

Two involved in supplying drugs to educational ins ..

Two involved in supplying drugs to educational institutions arrested

1 minute ago
 AIOU's Academic Staff Association Takes Oath of Of ..

AIOU's Academic Staff Association Takes Oath of Office

1 minute ago
 Preparation for re-conducting MDCAT in full swing

Preparation for re-conducting MDCAT in full swing

1 minute ago
 PML-N unveils 33-member manifesto committee for Pa ..

PML-N unveils 33-member manifesto committee for Party's vision

3 minutes ago
 PMD forecast chances of rain in KP, north Balochis ..

PMD forecast chances of rain in KP, north Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 Incessant efforts underway to strengthen industria ..

Incessant efforts underway to strengthen industrial sector of KP

3 minutes ago
PHC Abbottabad bench declares KPHFA sole authority ..

PHC Abbottabad bench declares KPHFA sole authority for inspecting food-related b ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 124 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 124 points

20 minutes ago
 PML-N unveils 33-member manifesto committee for Pa ..

PML-N unveils 33-member manifesto committee for Party's vision

20 minutes ago
 Sports gala held for special children

Sports gala held for special children

20 minutes ago
 Bangladesh clinches Super Over after second ODI en ..

Bangladesh clinches Super Over after second ODI ended as tie

16 minutes ago
 ATH Psychiatry department organizes a seminar on W ..

ATH Psychiatry department organizes a seminar on World Mental Health Day

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan