JPEC Sindh officials visits office

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Joint Provincial Election Commissioner (JPEC) Sindh Ali Asghar Sial here on Tuesday visited office of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and thoroughly reviewed the preparations being made for e upcoming general election.

As per details, on the instruction of ECP, the EC along with Regional Election Commissioner Imtiaz Ali Kalhoro and District Election Commissioner Mirpurkhas Khalid Hussain Lund, visited the office.

An important meeting in this regard was held at Deputy Commissioner's office where the JPEC also discussed various administrative issues related to general elections.

On this occasion, Ali Asghar Siyal said that the provision of facilities in the polling station was being ensured in connection with the preparation of the upcoming general elections adding an active role should be played for the provision of facilities in the polling station with the joint cooperation of the district administration and subsidiary institutions.

It should be noted that 656 polling stations are being established in connection with the elections for 2 national and 4 provincial Assembly seats of Mirpurkhas district.

