JPMC doctors and paramedics pay homage to Pak Army martyrs

A group of doctors, paramedics and other staffers associated with Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) led by their Executive Director, Dr. Seemien Jamali, here on Friday afternoon visited Pak Army Graveyard as a gesture to pay homage to the soldiers of the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :A group of doctors, paramedics and other staffers associated with Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) led by their Executive Director, Dr. Seemien Jamali, here on Friday afternoon visited Pak Army Graveyard as a gesture to pay homage to the soldiers of the country.

The team on the occasion also offered fateha and laid floral wreath at the grave of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed (Nishan e Haider).

Visit to the last resting place of the young officer of Pakistan Airforce, who laid his life while thwarting an attempt to get his jet trainer crossed over to enemy territory in August 1971, was an essential part of the Defence Day 2019 programme aimed at acknowledging the sacrifice and also to pay homage to the martyrs.

Dr. Seemien Jamali on the occasion said the sacrifice rendered by the young trainee pilot had been and continues to be a source of inspiration for the youth.