JPMC forms committee to enquire about death of women at its gynae deptt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Executive Director of Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre here on Tuesday constituted an enquiry committee to ascertain facts with regard to death of Ms. Nasreen w/o Sultan, at the hospital's gynecology department yesterday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ):The Executive Director of Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre here on Tuesday constituted an enquiry committee to ascertain facts with regard to death of Ms. Nasreen w/o Sultan, at the hospital's gynecology department yesterday.

The expecting mother, reportedly anaemic and in need of blood transfusion, passed away as soon being administered blood raising serious doubts about professional competency of the staff serving at the ward as well as those of the blood bank.

The enquiry committee headed by Prof. Tariq Mahmood (Radiology Department) also comprises, Prof. Khadija Bano (Gynae and Obstetric - Ward 9), Prof.

Syed Mansoor Ahmed (Professor of Medicine), Dr.

Naushaba Rahat (Pathology Department) and Dr. Naushen Rauf (Deputy Director of JPMC).

As per Terms of Reference the committee will determine cause of death and if there was any negligence on part of the staff belonging to ward 8 & 9 (gynae) and blood bank.

The committee will be required to submit its report within 48 hours of the incident (that is on July 17 by around 12:30 pm), fixing responsibility for the alleged negligence if any and also submitting their suggestions to avert such unfortunate incidents at JPMC in future.