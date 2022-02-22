UrduPoint.com

JPMC Hosts First Bariatric Surgery Masterclass

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2022 | 06:20 PM

JPMC hosts first Bariatric Surgery Masterclass

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) hosted its first-ever hands-on Bariatric Surgery Masterclass to create awareness about the harmful effects and the cure of obesity for improving lifestyle and health.

The two-day workshop took place under the mentorship and guidance of JPMC Acting Vice Chancellor and Executive Director Professor Shahid Rasul, Dr Amir Khan, Dr Surrender Dawani, and Patron-in-chief Professor Mumtaz Maher, President of Pakistan Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (PSM&BS) Pakistan, said a news release here on Tuesday.

This workshop is one of a its kind in which surgeons from other hospitals are invited to assist in surgery and learn from senior surgeons.

JPMC has done more than 50 such surgeries in the past two years.

"This surgery is the definitive cure for obesity, and helps in improving, as well as reversing comorbidities like diabetes, cancer, sleep apnea, metabolic syndrome, polycystic ovarian syndrome," Prof. Shahid Rasul explained.

It also increases the chances of pregnancy in obese females as well as increasing libido in obese males, he added.

Given the fact that Pakistan is ranked in the top three countries in the global diabetic index for which obesity is a significant cause, this workshop is the need of the hour to create awareness among the doctors as well as the people, the vice chancellor stressed.

Related Topics

Pakistan President Of Pakistan Cure Cancer From Top

Recent Stories

Slap row: Haris Rauf and Kamran Ghulam engage in c ..

Slap row: Haris Rauf and Kamran Ghulam engage in cuter banter at Stadium

25 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Cut-throat playoffs on the cards

PSL 2022: Cut-throat playoffs on the cards

47 minutes ago
 Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, s ..

Hijab isn’t choice but an obligation in Islam, says Zaira Wasim

1 hour ago
 Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

Amitabh Bachchan says he belongs to no sleep club

2 hours ago
 Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck ..

Shan Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to try his luck as writer for web series

2 hours ago
 Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>