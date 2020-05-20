JPN engages youth in positive activities amid lockdown through social media

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Justice and Peace Network (JPN), a non-governmental organization, engaged about 1600 students of Bahauddin Zakariya University to develop critical thinking, leadership skills and promote peace building activities for social cohesion and cultural harmony through social media.

A special page was created on social media wherein students were given opportunity to express their constructive ideas which could help promote tolerance, peace, leadership skills and critical thinking, said Project Manager JPN Ms Faiza.

Talking to APP, she stated it is for the first time in the history of Pakistan that the country is facing a pandemic.

With no prior experience of dealing with such situations, Pakistan swiftly responded to the World Health Organization call by following guidelines. The first case of coronavirus was reported on February 26 and on March 13, the government closed all educational institutions including schools, colleges, and universities, and vacated the student's hostels in just one day.

This sudden shut-down, she said, not only put the stop to ongoing endemic activities but also minimize the chances of equal learning opportunities for all students of giving a competitive advantage to urban areas student over the rural area due to uneven virtual access to the online education.

Students are now having plenty of time with fewer educational activities at home, she said adding this abundantly free time also increased youth's usage of social media and also put a risk on them in exposure to hate speech, negative activities, and extremist opinions.

Justice and Peace Network (JPN), realizing all these potential threats, established a Facebook group for the peace club members of the students of Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan in April and engaged students into developing critical thinking, leadership skills .

It indulged them into peace building activities for the promotion of peace narratives for social cohesion, cultural harmony and progressive societies.

To date, more than 1600 students of the group are actively participating in different online activities. On daily basis, the JPN project team posts content to interact with the students and to inspire them to be the true leader of the society. From time to time, the project team also announces online competitions like Photography Contest, Creative writing competition, Mother's Day Contest, webinar on the psychosocial effect of COVID -19 and lockdown on youth, etc. to keep the student busy in activities which will not only positively channelize their thinking but also establish leadership skills in them, Faiza remarked.

Faiza added "Youth voices are our shade of future and better tomorrow. JPN realizes that it is time to strengthen mutual understanding among youth and to act in unity is essential to fight this pandemic stress. For this, JPN will keep on working with our student group through opportunities like a critical thinking training program, peace building activities, social action plans, dialogues, and policy webinars".