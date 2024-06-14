Open Menu

JQMWA To Set Up 350 Slaughtering Points

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Jamiat Ul-Quraish Meat Welfare Association (JQMWA) will set up around 350 slaughtering points in various areas of the city on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

President of JQMWA Khurshid Ahmed Qureshi told APP that slaughtering points would be established to facilitate the residents of the Federal capital at the locations including Sector G/6 Abpara Market, Sector G/7 Sitara Market, Sector G/8 Markaz, Sector G/9 Markaz, Sector G/10 Markaz, Buland Market, Shehraz Market, Sector G/11 Markaz, Service Road, Sector G/ 13 Markaz, Sector F/6, Sector F/7 Rana Market, Bhara Kahu, Seri Chowk, Nai Abadi, Tirami Chowk, Alipur, Terlai, PWD, Jinnah Garden, Gulberg Green, Sohan Garden, Karal Chowk, Ghori Town, Swan, Sangjani, Golra, Bani Gala, G-15, D-17 and others area.

The public is requested to get their animals slaughtered by the registered and expert butchers of Jamiat Al-Quraish instead of seasonal butchers,

Qureshi also urged the residents to avoid slaughtering sacrificial animals at home to keep the cleanliness of the city and slaughter them at the slaughtering points made by Jamiat Al-Quraish.

The president of JQWMA asked the capital administration to make the best cleanliness arrangements at the slaughtering point for proper disposing of waste.

