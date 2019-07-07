ISLAMABAD, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) :Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), remembering popular youth leader Burhan Wani, his associates and other martyrs of 2016 mass uprising has called for complete shutdown on July 8 (Monday).

Indian troops martyred Burhan Wani in a fake encounter in Kokernag area of Islamabad district on July 8, 2016, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The JRL in a statement issued in Srinagar urged the world powers to help resolve the lingering Kashmir dispute, which has consumed more than half a million people and still continues to suck the blood of innocent Kashmiris on daily basis.

The statement said that no nation could afford to lose its generations with such a fast pace and Kashmiris also wanted the settlement of Kashmir dispute peacefully without further bloodshed.

It said that Kashmiri youth have been forced to take extreme steps when their peaceful cries and democratic posturing is responded with brute and unmatched force. Unending curbs on political activities, continued detention of resistance leadership, denial of basic human values have added to the already existing political uncertainty in the territory and youth are quite disheartened with prevailing situation, it added.

Paying glorious tributes to all the martyrs particularly Burhan Wani, the JRL appealed to the people of Tral and adjoining areas to pay homage to Burhan Wani. It also urged the people to pay tributes to every martyr in their vicinity and take pledge to carry the noble mission of their martyrs to its logical end.