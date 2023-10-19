Open Menu

J.Salik On Wednesday Strongly Condemned Israeli Attack On Hospital In Gaza

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2023 | 12:30 AM

J.Salik on Wednesday strongly condemned Israeli attack on Hospital in Gaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Former Federal Minister J.Salik on Wednesday strongly condemned Israeli attack on Al-Ahly Al-Mamadany Hospital in Gaza resulting in hundreds of casualties.

J.Salik has expressed concern over the situation in Palestine and strongly condemned the Israeli attacks on Palestinian women and children in Hospital, said a press release.

He urged that "We call on the international community to take urgent measures to bring an immediate end to the Israeli bombardment and siege of Gaza and the impunity with which Israeli authorities have operated in the last few days".

More than ever, the international community must uphold its moral and legal responsibilities to break this endless cycle of violence,he added.

