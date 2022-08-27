JSMU Establishes Emergency Relief Camp for Flood Affectees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Jinnah Sindh Medical University has established a relief camp here for the rehabilitation of flood affectees by torrential rains and floods across the province on Saturday.

In this regard, Vice Chancellor JSMU Professor Amjad Siraj Memon said "JSMU is committed to helping flood victims in these challenging times.

"He further assured "JSMU teams will reach out to the affected families and work for relief, and rescue, as well as supply the procured material goods such as bottled drinking water, biscuits, dates, grams, tetrapak of milk, medicines, clothes, tarpaulin, hygiene kits, towels and soaps to the remote areas where relief operations are facing difficulties."Students, faculty, administrative and non-teaching staff members generously aided the rain and flood victims.