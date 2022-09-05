UrduPoint.com

JSMU Establishes Medical Camp To Treat Flood-affected Patients

Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2022 | 06:45 PM

JSMU establishes medical camp to treat flood-affected patients

More than 500 hundred patients were treated in a medical camp organized by a family of medical professionals supported by the Jinnah Sindh Medical University near Chuhar Jamali, Road Mori, Sajawal District

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :More than 500 hundred patients were treated in a medical camp organized by a family of medical professionals supported by the Jinnah Sindh Medical University near Chuhar Jamali, Road Mori, Sajawal District.

Around 200 families were provided with cooked meals, mineral bottled water, ration, and cash, said the statement released here on Monday.

Free medicines were also distributed to the patients, while the doctors conducted blood tests for malaria, parasite, and diabetes.

Appreciating the spirit of the doctors, Vice Chancellor Jinnah Sindh Medical University Professor Amjad Siraj Memon said that JSMU supports the services of medical professionals and public donations in providing medical aid, relief, and rehabilitation to the flood-hit populace. He further urged the people to identify areas to deliver relief items and extend their support in times of crisis.

