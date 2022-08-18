UrduPoint.com

JSMU Holds Annual Youth Summit 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2022 | 07:43 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :JSMU Student Council's Faith Society organized an Annual Youth Summit in collaboration with Hikmah Institute and Al Emaan Institute on August16 and August 17 focusing on the students' self-growth, and engaging them in productive activities to encourage confidence and core Islamic values.

Vice Chancellor JSMU Professor Amjad Siraj Memon appreciated the JSMU Student Council and thanked the guest speakers for their presence, said the statement released here on Thursday.

He further expressed his views on the session saying, our national and international Muslim community leaders must realize the vital importance of youth and view them as valuable resources.

Registrar JSMU Dr Azam Khan, Chairperson JSMU Student Council Professor Dr Kefi Iqbal, and Additional Director Professional Development Center Dr Syeda Zarreen Raza graced the conference and appreciated the JSMU Student Council for their efforts.

Founder and CEO of a Management Consultancy Firm Shahzaib Aijaz conducted a session on an integral part of Muslim youth's identity, Modesty.

He further stressed to reflect on the Islamic ally permissible ways of interactions with the opposite gender and save ourselves from the indecent material spread on media platforms, keeping a hold of our religious traditions and motivating ourselves to become practicing Muslims.

Another guest speaker for the session, Sheikh Kashif Naseem Dilkusha, President and Founding member of Azaan Institute highlighted the crisis faced by Muslim youth. "Today, the crisis of belief, courage, contentment, leadership or identity. Self-identity is one of the tools required for a nation to prosper and flourish," he added.

The session was followed by a talk on the Leaders of tomorrow by Ishaq bin Sadiq and about the impact of social media trends by Haider Kaiser.

The session was moderated by the fourth-year student of MBBS Muhammad Hassan.

Towards the end of the conference, the organizers thanked the gold sponsors' Hikmah Institute and Al Emaan Institute for their support.

The Annual Youth Summit had fulfilled activities such as books, and food stalls for the students.

