JSMU Holds Entrance Exam For Its Bachelor Of Science

Sumaira FH 32 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 05:30 PM

JSMU holds entrance exam for its Bachelor of Science

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) held the entrance examination for its Bachelor of Science in Public Health (BSPH) programme here at its main campus on Thursday.

Thirty five candidates appeared in the entrance examination, said the statement released here.

'The list of successful candidates will be updated on the official website jsmu.edu.pk in a week,' said Dr. Fatima Abid, Additional Director Office of Admissions.

'BSPH is a 4-year undergraduate programme offered by APPNA Institute of Public Health AIPH-JSMU,' said the Vice Chancellor Prof S.M. Tariq Rafi.

The Vice Chancellor visited the examination venue accompanied by Noman Ahsan, Director Admissions, and monitored the strict vigilance and Covid-19 SOPs.

More Stories From Pakistan

