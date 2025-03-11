JSMU Organises Event To Celebrate Int'l Women's Day, World Sleep Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 07:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU), in collaboration with distinguished national Prof Dr Iqbal Afridi and Tony Buzan Academy, organized a ceremony to celebrate International Women's Day and World Sleep Day here on Monday.
Despite the observance of Ramazan, the event brought together leading experts, policymakers, faculty members and media to address the pressing challenges faced by women in Pakistan while underscoring the often-overlooked importance of sleep in maintaining overall health and productivity.
According to press release, the speakers at the event highlighted Pakistan’s persistent gender disparities in education and leadership.
Despite female literacy rates rising to 51%, they remain significantly lower than the 72% male literacy rate, emphasizing the urgency of equal access to education. Furthermore, with women occupying only 20% of seats in the National Assembly, discussions focused on breaking systemic barriers and increasing women’s representation in leadership roles to create a more equitable society.
JSMU Vice Chancellor Prof Amjad Siraj Memon addressed the audience by stressing the critical need for family planning and population control.
He emphasized that empowering women through education, healthcare, and equal opportunities is not just a matter of social justice it is essential for national progress and economic development.
Prof Dr Nighat Shah, Head of Ward 9B at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), shed light on the severe health risks faced by women, particularly in rural areas.
The event also brought attention to the crucial role of sleep in maintaining mental and physical health. Prof Dr Iqbal Afridi, a distinguished expert in psychiatry, emphasized that sleep is as essential as nutrition and exercise.
He warned that sleep deprivation can lead to impaired cognitive function, weakened immunity, and a heightened risk of chronic diseases, urging individuals and communities to adopt healthier sleep habits.
The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Prof Tipu Sultan (Chancellor, Malir University) and Senator Karim Khwaja (Chairman, Sindh Mental Health Authority), alongside senior faculty members of JSMU, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Dr Shehla Naseem (Secretary, College of Family Medicine Pakistan) and Prof Washdev Amar (Head of Psychiatry, DUHS). Raymond D. Keene OBE (Chancellor, Tony Buzan academy and Global President of BrainTrust UK) and Prof Ahmed Ali Khan (Vice Chancellor, Tony Buzan Academy and Vice President of Brain Trust – India, Pakistan & Bangladesh) also shared their valuable insights through their official messages to commemorate the days and laid emphasis on the event themes.
Former Test Cricketer and Captain of Pakistan team Younus Khan SI, also attended as a special guest.
The event concluded with distribution of certificates and ajraks to participants, celebrating a commitment to advancing gender equality and health awareness. Through this impactful initiative, JSMU reaffirmed its dedication to building a society where every individual, regardless of gender, has equal opportunities to thrive.
Recent Stories
Pakistan team’s batting consultant Mohammad Yousuf withdraws from New Zealand ..
Attack on Jaffar Express: PTI demands accountability of interior, defence minist ..
National T20 Cup 2024-25 to commence from Friday
Har Pal Zinda with OPPO Reno 13 Series – Pre-Orders Now Open!
Terrorists attack Jaffar Express in Balochistan’s Bolan area
Emirati Doctor's Day: Honouring doctors' efforts in promoting public health
Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3
Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024
TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan
Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..
China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver
US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Special Secretary Agriculture for achieving early cotton sowing target by March 316 minutes ago
-
JSMU organises event to celebrate Int'l Women's Day, World Sleep Day6 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt blacklisted three construction companies6 minutes ago
-
IHC CJ pays surprise visit to various sections7 minutes ago
-
Street crime suspect arrested, pistol recovered7 minutes ago
-
AC Kharian inspects cleanliness campaign16 minutes ago
-
6 illegal arms owners held, 2 Kalashnikovs & 2 rifles recovered16 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt keen to support of every small/medium-sized business : CM Aide16 minutes ago
-
Two dengue patients reported16 minutes ago
-
PLRA’s KPI Dashboard undergoing improvement to evaluate officials’ performance16 minutes ago
-
Tax authorities seal 2 outlets for violating PoS rules16 minutes ago
-
FIA Multan arrests PO in corruption, fraud case16 minutes ago