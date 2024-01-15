JSMU Played Significant Role In Protection Against Diseases: Governor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2024 | 12:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohmmed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday said that the Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) had played a vital role in protection against diseases, nursing programmes and health-related matters.
While addressing the fifth convocation of JSMU, the Governor said that the JSMU after becoming university had become
prominent in the field of health.
Tessori said that the youth had an important role in the development of the country.
He said that the education made us a good man. He said that the country had a strong army, good people and a deluge
of resources. The Governor said, ‘We have to develop our country.’
He said that the innocent people in Gaza were being killed, which must be stopped.
