JSMU Receives 11,000 Applications For Private Medical Colleges' Admissions

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) has received a total of 11,000 applications for admission in MBBS and BDS programmes in all private medical and dental colleges and universities of Sindh at the close of the admissions portal on January 20

According to Director Admissions at JSMU Dr. Fatima Abid, the University received about 11,000 applications for admission against a total of 1940 seats in MBBS and BDS programmes in private medical colleges and universities across Sindh.

Scrutiny of applications is underway and list of eligible students for admission will be released on January 25, 2022 after which preliminary merit list will be released soon, she informed, adding that candidates are advised to check the JSMU website for the list and announcements.

Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof Shahid Rasul stressed that JSMU will uphold its traditions of transparency and merit in the admission process and according to the instructions by the Sindh government, priority will be given to the students of Sindh. Sindh Government had instructed JSMU to invite applications from candidates scoring 50 percent and above marks in the MDCAT.

It is pertinent to mention here that the last date for submission of applications was January 20, 2022 after which the process of receiving applications on the portal has been closed.

Students who have submitted their applications and want to make any corrections in their records or documents can do so on the portal within two days.

