JSMU To Provide Dental Clinic, Laboratory Collection Point At Karachi Press Club

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2023 | 10:08 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Jinnah Sindh Medical University will install a dental unit and laboratory collection centre at the Karachi Press Club to provide basic dental and diagnostic services to journalists and their families.

Vice Chancellor JSMU Professor Amjad Siraj Memon announced this while meeting the Karachi Press Club President Saeed Sarbazi, Secretary Shoaib Ahmed, Tufail Ahmed (Secretary of the Health Committee), and members of the Governing Body on Wednesday at the Karachi Press Club.

All primary treatments, such as screening, scaling, and simple extractions, will be performed at the clinic at KPC, while secondary treatments that require specialized machinery will be conducted at JSMU, he elaborated.

President KPC Saeed Sarbazi apprised the Vice Chancellor and his team of the challenges faced by journalists.

He discussed the health card offered to the Karachi Press Club members and the healthcare facilities provided by KPC to its members and their families.

The Vice Chancellor acknowledged the services of the journalist community and offered to provide fee waivers to children of KPC members who qualify under the open merit category for M.B.B.S or B.D.S.

He also offered to provide partial financial assistance through the University's Financial Aid Committee for other programmes. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed between JSMU and KPC in the next meeting.

