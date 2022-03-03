JSMU welcomes BSN, BDS Batches 2022

Ceremony was held to welcome the sixth batch of Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) and the fourth of Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) here at the Jinnah Sindh Medical University on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Ceremony was held to welcome the sixth batch of Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) and the fourth of Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) here at the Jinnah Sindh Medical University on Thursday.

The leadership of the Sindh Institute of Oral Health Sciences-JSMU and Institute of Nursing-JSMU, Registrar Dr Azam Khan, Dean SIOHS-JSMU Professor S. Yawar Ali Abidi, Principal SIOHS-JSMU Professor Zubair Ahmed Abbasi, Principal IoN-JSMU Rozina Jalaluddin, and faculty and staff members attended the ceremony to extend a warm welcome to the students.

Addressing the newly sworn in BDS and Nursing students, Acting Vice Chancellor JSMU Professor Shahid Rasul said 'as the Vice Chancellor of Jinnah Sindh Medical University and a representative of the health department, I can assure you that Sindh Government's foremost priority is to increase the number of seats for Nursing and Dental students and enhance training opportunities for both programmes in the Sindh province'.

He added that Jinnah Sindh Medical University is blessed to join forces with Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC), National Institute of Child Health (NICH), and National Institute of Cardio-Vascular Diseases (NICVD) for the professional training for its students. Acting Vice Chancellor Prof. Shahid Rasul presented certificates of academic excellence to the current batch of Nursing students and appreciated their performance.

Registrar JSMU Dr Azam Khan led the oath-taking ceremony for the BDS batch and Chairperson Institute of Family Medicine-JSMU, Professor Marie Andrades lectured the fresh students on good clinical practices.

Faculty members of Anatomy, Biochemistry, Physiology, Oral Health Biology briefed the students on the course curriculum, while Professor Dr Irfan Qamar-ud-din mentored the students on the matters of JSMU. A vote of thanks was presented by Vice Principal SIOHS-JSMU Dr Wasif Iqbal.

Principal SIOHS-JSMU Professor Zubair Abbasi congratulated the students on enrolling in the BDS programme and said that students should invest the initial years of their medical education judiciously, as these are the formative years. 'The past two years have been difficult, and while the safety of our students remains paramount, it is important for students to experience campus life' he added.

Meanwhile Principal ION-JSMU Rozina Jalaluddin warmly welcomed the newly inducted BSN batch at the orientation ceremony. In her welcome speech, she said that the Institute of Nursing was established in 2018 and duly received recognition for its degree programme from Sindh Higher Education Commission and Pakistan Nursing Council in the same year. The Institution is now looking forward to the increase in the BSN seats in the near future, she added.

Following the Principal's speech, Assistant Professor and Coordinator ION-JSMU Shahzad Bashir introduced the faculty members and requested Assistant Professor Santosh to brief the students on the course curriculum and outline.

Among the organizing committee of the Orientation ceremony at SIOHS were Assistant Professor Operative Dentistry Dr Samira Adnan, Head of the Department of Community Dentistry Dr Marium Azfar, House Officer Dr Kulsoom Arif, House Officer Hafiza Hafsa Aijaz, and lastly third-year student Osama.