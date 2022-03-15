JSMU welcomes MBBS Batch 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Jinnah Sindh Medical University's Sindh Medical College (SMC-JSMU) held an inaugural ceremony for the MBBS batch of 2022 on Tuesday. The new inductees were greeted by the Heads of Departments, faculty members, and administrative staff of JSMU.

On this occasion, Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Shahid Rasul congratulated the students for securing their position and reminded them that medical education was crucial for the welfare of our community and these five years of studying in a medical college was a life-changing experience for every student.

Delivering the welcome address to the incoming class, Principal SMC-JSMU Professor Ghulam Sarwar Qureshi said that Sindh Medical College was established in 1973 and remained one of the most important components of Jinnah Sindh Medical University.

He said that the alumni of Sindh Medical College-JSMU had been serving ailing humanity worldwide with values of service and devotion instilled in them at SMC. SMC-JSMU follows an integrated modular teaching system and our most experienced faculty members are here to assist and guide the students through these five years of medical education, he added Registrar JSMU Dr. Azam Khan administered the oath to the new entrants instilling in them a sense of duty and allegiance to the noble profession of medicine. Making use of the opportunity, Dr Azam remembered the efforts of Founding Vice Chancellor Professor Syed Muhammad Tariq Rafi and his determination in getting a charter from the Sindh Government and turning it into a full fledged University.

Chairperson APPNA Institute of Public Health-JSMU Professor Lubna Ansari Baig began her presentation with a fun and interactive learning session on professionalism and ethics. She also informed the students of the code of conduct and social media policies of JSMU. Followed by greetings from Chairperson Institute of Medical Education-JSMU Professor Syeda Kauser Ali to all the incoming students and faculty members.

Prof. Kauser presented a brief on the course curriculum that is designed in collaboration with JSMU's constituent colleges and JSMU's Quality Enhancement Cell. She ended her presentation on a motivating note that students should immerse themselves in their careers and become the best of the best in the medical professionals' fraternity.

Chairperson Institute of Family Medicine-JSMU Professor Marie Andrades. She explained to the fresher students the importance of verbal and nonverbal communication during clinical practice and the House Job phase.

Students learned about the course curriculum, rules, and other procedural information during the orientation. Faculty members and staff from different institutes also attended the ceremony.

In the end, Assistant Professor Nazish Jaffer presented a vote of thanks to the attendees of the Ceremony.