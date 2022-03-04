JSMU welcomes Pharm. D Batch 2022

Jinnah Sindh Medical University's Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences IPS-JSMU hosted an orientation ceremony for the ninth batch of a five-year degree programme of Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm. D) on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Jinnah Sindh Medical University's Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences IPS-JSMU hosted an orientation ceremony for the ninth batch of a five-year degree programme of Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm. D) on Friday.

The ceremony was attended by the Registrar JSMU Dr. Azam Khan, Principal, and Head of Department Pharmaceutics Professor Huma Ali, Chairperson APPNA Institute of Public Health-JSMU Professor Lubna Ansari Baig, Heads of Departments, faculty members, staff, and the fresh students of the ninth batch of Pharm. D students.

Acting Vice Chancellor JSMU Professor Shahid Rasul congratulated the students on becoming a part of this esteemed Institution. He further emphasized the indispensable role of Pharmacists in the medical profession and to serve the community as qualified Pharmacists.

Principal IPS-JSMU Professor Huma Ali welcomed the ninth batch of Pharm D students alongwith other academic and administrative leaders of JSMU. She began the orientation by saying that Pharmaceutical education is still in its transition phase, worldwide. Our aim at the Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences is to enhance the competencies of individuals and create collaborative leadership between academia and industry.

She also briefed the students about the Memorandum of Understanding signed by IPS-JSMU with various national and international pharmaceutical companies in the previous years, to facilitate the students with advanced training and internship programmes and future employment opportunities.

Registrar JSMU Dr. Azam Khan recited the Oath of professionalism for the Pharm D batch. While Chairperson AIPH-JSMU Professor Lubna Ansari Baig congratulated the students on starting their journey with Jinnah Sindh Medical University and gave perspective to the students on becoming devoted professionals. She further advised students to demonstrate commitment and professional attitude towards their Institution and Academics.

Following the ceremony, Principal and Head of Department Pharmaceutics Professor Huma Ali introduced all the HoDs and teaching and non-teaching staff of IPS-JSMU. Faculty members from different departments briefed the students including Head of Department Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Student Advisor Professor Dr Kiran Rafiq, Head of Department Pharmacy Practice Dr Sadaf Naeem, and Incharge Pharmacology Dr Humera Anser. Head of Department Pharmacognosy Professor Huma Shareef couldnt join the ceremony, as she is pursuing her studies abroad, shared Professor Huma.

The session was moderated by Assistant Professor IPS-JSMU Saba Aijaz Baloch and Lecturer IPS-JSMU Saima Abideen.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Associate Professor IPS-JSMU Dr Yousra Shafiq. A group picture of the new batch was taken along with the faculty members of the Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences-JSMU.