KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Dr Talat Zehra of Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) received an award at the Annual Conference of Digital Pathology Association (DPA), held in Las Vegas.

The award was presented in a session held at the Headquarters of the College of Physician and Surgeons in Pakistan (CPSP) by the President of DPA Dr Anil Parwani, said the statement released here on Tuesday. The session was attended by pathologists from across the world.

Dr Zehra is an Assistant Professor at the Department of Pathology, Sindh Medical College-JSMU. She is also the co-founder of Digital Pathology Pakistan (DPP).

Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Shahid Rasul congratulated Dr Talat Zehra on her achievement and said that 'JSMU faculty are dedicatedly involved in the advancement of knowledge in their respective fields, as a service to the country.' Principal SMC-JSMU Professor Ghulam Sarwar Qureshi said that 'digital pathology is now unquestionable in the future and through this recognition, Dr Zehra will be able to update her knowledge and skills for the benefit of the students and the healthcare sector.'He also congratulated the Head of Pathology Department at SMC Professor Saadia Akram for fostering an environment of academic and research excellence.