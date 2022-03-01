Jinnah Sindh medical University underwent a rigorous inspection of its performance evaluated by the Higher Education Commission Sindh's Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee, (CIEC) and it has been concluded here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Jinnah Sindh medical University underwent a rigorous inspection of its performance evaluated by the Higher Education Commission Sindh's Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee, (CIEC) and it has been concluded here on Tuesday.

Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Shahid Rasul received the twenty members delegation headed by the Chairman, CIEC, Professor Syed Muhammad Tariq Rafi alongwith Director QEC Dr Abdul Wahid Usmani, Registrar Dr Azam Khan and Principal Sindh Medical College-JSMU Professor Ghulam Sarwar Qureshi, senior professors Saadia Akram and Dur Mohammad, and Qazi Shabbir.

The University was evaluated on facilities, infrastructure, educational activities, teaching parameters, academic programmes, admission policy, examinations system, financial assistance provided to students, and other administrative matters.

The committee was given a detailed presentation on the University's achievements, progress updates, and the Quality Enhancement Cell's monitoring policies.

While briefing the CIEC delegation, Professor Shahid Rasul said that JSMU had maintained the competitive framework of medical education in the province of Sindh, as per the guidelines provided by the HEC and can be compared to international standards of healthcare education.

The committee and sub-committee members inspected all JSMU departments and Institutes, alongwith other various facilities, and appreciated the management of JSMU for the ongoing reforms and improvements in the quality of education, promoting research, and harmonizing the faculty with modern requirements.

Chairman CIEC Professor S.M. Tariq Rafi appreciated the effective liaison and coordination between Institutes and QEC Department. 'The Sindh Higher Education Commission will assist Jinnah Sindh Medical University and ensure implementation of HEC policies and reforms', he added.

Accompanying Chairman Professor S.M. Tariq Rafi was Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Professor Fateh Muhammad Marri, member Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Professor Tauha Hussain Ali, Secretary of Sindh Higher Education Commission Mr Moinuddin Siddiqui, Secretary Committee Director General CIEC Mr Noman Ahsan, alongwith Additional Secretary College Education Department.