KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Jinnah Sindh Medical University's Sindh Institute of Oral Health Sciences (SIOHS-JSMU) welcomed its pioneering batch of 2016, as they began their house job, starting from September 1.

The Vice Chancellor Professor Shahid Rasul described the occasion as a manifestation of University's steady progress, said the statement issued here on Wednesday.

He expressed hope that the house officers shall uphold the standards of professionalism and ethics as taught to them during their studies at JSMU.

Principal SIOHS-JSMU Professor Zubair Ahmed Abbasi briefed the batch of 47 house officers about the rules and advised them to adhere to the University policies, including the SOPs advised by the government.

Dean SIOHS-JSMU Professor Dr Yawar Ali Abidi spoke about the learning experience and said that, 'Pioneering an approach for dealing with patient care, and advancing surgical experience are some of the first steps towards realizing our vision towards a strong community.'Vice-Principal Dr Wasif Iqbal, Head of Oral Medicine Department Dr Sibgahtullah Khan, and Professor Khalil-ur-Rahman, Periodontology Department were also present at the session.