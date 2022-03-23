JSQM-B president announces to quite nationalist politics

Divisional president of the Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz-Bashir (JSQM-B), Abdul Salaam Mangrio announced to quitting nationalist politics and appealed to their colleagues to correct their error and be part of national mainstream

SUKKUR,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Divisional president of the Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz-Bashir (JSQM-B), Abdul Salaam Mangrio announced to quitting nationalist politics and appealed to their colleagues to correct their error and be part of national mainstream.

Addressing a press conference, on the occasion of Pakistan Day here on Wednesday at Pano Aqil, he said that those who still were attached with such political parties should consider the future of their children and save their future generation.

He said that he assure Pakistan to lay down our lives as the brave sons of the soil like Major Ziaul Haq Kandhro and Major Mujahid sacrificed theirs to defend the motherland and raised slogans like "Pakistan Zindabad", "Long Live Pakistan" and "Pak Army Zindabad".