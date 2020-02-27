UrduPoint.com
JTT Conducting Search Operation Daily To Prevent Mishap

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 03:30 PM

The joint task team (JTT) conducting search operations at various locations of the city especially at stadium routes and adjacent areas on daily basis to avoid any untoward incident

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) conducting search operations at various locations of the city especially at stadium routes and adjacent areas on daily basis to avoid any untoward incident.

Police sources said that in line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak, the joint task teams conducting search operations to prevent any untoward incident and to make society crime free.

In this connection, the JTT conducted search operation in premises of Lohari Gate, Chehlyak, Mumtazabad on Wednesday night during which various areas including Baghbaan Pura, Justice Hameed Colony, Rasheedabad, Bahawalpur Bypass Colony and adjacent areas of Multan cricket stadium were targeted.

The teams checked dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 49 people.

The CPO Muhammad Zubair Dareshak has directed Incharge Joint Task Team (JTT) Inspector Rizwan Khan, to check every suspicious person and activity in the city. He also directed for comprehensive search operations during the event of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

