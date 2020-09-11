JTT conducts 13 search operations in a week

The joint task team (JTT) conducted 13 search operations and recovered cash, drugs and illegal weapons during a week

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The joint task team (JTT) conducted 13 search operations and recovered cash, drugs and illegal weapons during a week.

According to the press release issued on Friday, on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Hassan Raza Khan, the joint task teams under the supervision of SSP Investigations Rabnawaz Tulla, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials conducted 13 search operations and arrested 12 criminals besides registering 22 separate cases in different police stations.

Talking to media persons, SSP Investigations Rabnawaz Tulla said that police recovered looted cash of Rs one million, 2.680 kg Hashish, four kg Hemp, 75 bottles of imported wine, 260 litre of local made liquor and unearthed two distilleries in a week.

Police also recovered five pistols, one carbine, one rifle and rounds, he added.

Rabnawaz Tulla said that search operations were being conducted on daily basis at different areas of the district. He said that search operations would continue in order to make a crime free society.