JTT conducts search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :The Joint Task Team (JTT) conducted search operation at two police station areas on Saturday night by keeping in view the security arrangements,said a police spokesman on Sunday.

According to details,accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the police teams of Gulgasht and Mumtazabad police stations respectively encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Pir Khursheed Colony, Pull Munday Wali, Vehari Chowk, Bahawalpur Bypass, Vehari road and suburban areas of Multan cricket Stadium.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 48 people.

The search operations were being conducted in the city as per directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak in order to ensure best security arrangements to avoid any untoward incident to make city crime free,Police spokesman added.