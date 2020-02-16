JTT recovers drugs during search operation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The Joint Task Team (JTT) have recovered drugs during house-to-house search operation launched here at three different police station areas, police said on Saturday.

According to police sources, accompanying law enforcement agencies officials, the teams encircled the area and blocked the traffic on the road passing through the areas of Grace City, Ayaab City, Lohaar Colony, Yaqoob Town, Bagh Baan Pura and Tariq road respectively in premises of Makhdoom Rasheed, Mumtazabad and Cantt police stations.

Police teams combed the area and targeted dozens of houses and make bio-metric identification of 51 people.

The JTT teams also recovered hashish, liquor and other drugs during the search operation. The police conducting search operations on daily basis in order to make city crime free, police sources added.