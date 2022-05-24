Jubilant fire: 2 injured in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Two minors were injured severely during jubilant fire in a marriage function here though the police managed to arrest the accused.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that one, Ismael organised his wedding ceremony in chak 77-GB wherein a guest Muhammad Ramzan resorted to aerial firing as per local tradition.

However, stray bullets hit 15-year-old Aurangzaib and 8-year-old Pervaiz ,causing serious injuries to them.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital where doctors were trying to save their lives.

A team of Satiana police station later reached on the spot and started investigation after arresting accused Muhammad Ramzan, the spokesman added.