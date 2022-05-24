UrduPoint.com

Jubilant Fire: 2 Injured In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2022 | 02:15 PM

Jubilant fire: 2 injured in faisalabad

Two minors were injured severely during jubilant fire in a marriage function here though the police managed to arrest the accused

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Two minors were injured severely during jubilant fire in a marriage function here though the police managed to arrest the accused.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that one, Ismael organised his wedding ceremony in chak 77-GB wherein a guest Muhammad Ramzan resorted to aerial firing as per local tradition.

However, stray bullets hit 15-year-old Aurangzaib and 8-year-old Pervaiz ,causing serious injuries to them.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital where doctors were trying to save their lives.

A team of Satiana police station later reached on the spot and started investigation after arresting accused Muhammad Ramzan, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Police Station Marriage Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Sana accuses Imran Khan of constable's death in La ..

Sana accuses Imran Khan of constable's death in Lahore

14 minutes ago
 Nepal waives charges to woo int'l flights to new a ..

Nepal waives charges to woo int'l flights to new airport

42 seconds ago
 Aussie state of New South Wales to ban single-use ..

Aussie state of New South Wales to ban single-use plastic bags

44 seconds ago
 vivo’s Latest Flagship X80 Is Now Available for ..

Vivo’s Latest Flagship X80 Is Now Available for Sale in Pakistan

44 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to start Moong cultivation from Ju ..

Farmers advised to start Moong cultivation from June

45 seconds ago
 Govt devised plan to expand Child Protection Insti ..

Govt devised plan to expand Child Protection Institutes in all major cities: Ria ..

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.