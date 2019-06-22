UrduPoint.com
Jubilant Firing Claims Life In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 06:54 PM

Jubilant firing claims life in Sialkot

Jubilant firing at a mehndi function allegedly by the would-be groom and his friends claimed the life of a guest in village Jharanwala-Satrah, Daska tehsil, here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Jubilant firing at a mehndi function allegedly by the would-be groom and his friends claimed the life of a guest in village Jharanwala-Satrah, Daska tehsil, here on Saturday.

According to the first information report (FIR), one of the bullets, fired in jubilation by the would-be groom, Asad Ali, and his friends, hit Sabir Hussain in his head, killing him on-the-spot.

Later, the accused fled the scene.

Police shifted the body to a local hospital for autopsy and registered a case.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

