Jubilant Pakistanis celebrate 145th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam

(@FahadShabbir)

The jubilant Pakistanis celebrated the 145th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on Saturday with traditional zeal and fervor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :The jubilant Pakistanis celebrated the 145th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on Saturday with traditional zeal and fervor.

The day dawned with special prayers for the security, progress, and prosperity of Pakistan. A public holiday was observed across Pakistan and the national flag hoisted on principal government buildings throughout the country.

Quran Khawani was held at the Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi where a change of guards' ceremony also took place. A large number of people from all walks of life visited the tomb to pay tribute to Quaid e Azam for the services he rendered for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent.

The Ministry for Information and Broadcasting organized a light show here at the Parliament House to celebrate the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation. The Parliament House and other buildings along the Constitution Avenue were decorated with colorful lights that attracted a massive crowd from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Spectacular fireworks put on display on the occasion to fill the capital city night sky with vivid colors. Message of Quaid-e-Azam and Prime Minister Imran Khan for a true Islamic welfare was also screened on the building of Parliament House through projectors.

Special events, seminars, cake cutting ceremonies, painting exhibitions, and sports festivals were held across the country to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam and shed light on his lifelong political struggle and guiding principles of unity, faith, and discipline.

An event "Quaid aur Bachay" was organized at the President House in connection with the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. President Dr Alvi and his wife Samina Alvi, ministers, members of Parliament and people from different walks of life attended the event.

Tributes from political leaders and others also poured in with an appeal to the youth for following Quaid's principles to make Pakistan a progressive and successful state.

Paying tribute to the father of the nation, President Dr Arif Alvi urged countrymen to follow his great guiding principles to make Pakistan a great nation.

The president, in his message to the nation, said the whole nation paid tribute to the father of the nation who made the utmost struggle for the independence of the Muslims of the subcontinent, a separate and independent state for them.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said, "On this day, I want to emphasize upon our youth that Jinnah's attributes of honesty, hard work, perseverance, and dedication to a bigger cause made him the great leader." "We as a nation need to adopt these attributes to realize Quaid's vision of a developed, progressive and tolerant Pakistan," the prime minister said in his message.

Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu paid tribute to the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth anniversary.

He said, "25th December marks the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Indeed, the father of our nation was a great leader gifted with precision of intellect, fairness of outlook, strong character, and charming personality." The Armed Forces also paid tribute to Father of the Nation; Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his birth Anniversary.

A cake-cutting ceremony was also held here in Islamabad which was attended by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, and senior party leaders including Aamir Mehmood Kiani and Senator Saif Ullah Niazi.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, in his message, said that the father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with his tireless hard work and principled political struggle gave us the gift of an independent state.

Meanwhile, Planning Minister Asad Umar shared a famous quote by Stanley Wolpert about Quaid-e-Azam on his Twitter account and said, "Quaid still inspires us in our journey to fulfill his vision." Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, in his message, said towering personalities like Jinnah were born after centuries. Under the energetic leadership of Quaid-i-Azam, the dream of a free homeland became a reality for Muslims, he added.

In his message, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan said that they could accomplish the dream of progress and development by adopting Quaid's three principles Unity, Faith, and Discipline.

Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail, and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah have visited Mazar-e-Quaid and paid tremendous tributes to father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion.

Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed also visited the mausoleum of father of the nation.

They laid a wreath at the mausoleum and offered fateha. They also prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.

Political leaders from opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and others also paid tribute to the father of the nation on the occasion.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) also paid tribute to the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his anniversary.

Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876, in Karachi.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a lawyer and politician and served as leader of the All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan's independence on 14 August 1947, and then as Pakistan's first Governor-General until his death on September 11, 1948.