Jubilant PPP workers distribute sweets over bail of Asif Zardari

A group of workers of Pakistan People's Party here Wednesday took out a rally following acceptance of bail plea of PPP co chairman Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds by Islamabad High Court

Party's local leaders Sagheer Qureshi, Ali Muhammad Sahito and others along with dozens of workers gathered outside press club Hyderabad and distributed sweets among people over acceptance of bail of former president Zardari.

They also chanted slogans in favour of former president and termed acceptance of bail plea as victory of their stance.