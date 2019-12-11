UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jubilant PPP Workers Distribute Sweets Over Bail Of Asif Zardari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 10:11 PM

Jubilant PPP workers distribute sweets over bail of Asif Zardari

A group of workers of Pakistan People's Party here Wednesday took out a rally following acceptance of bail plea of PPP co chairman Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds by Islamabad High Court

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :A group of workers of Pakistan People's Party here Wednesday took out a rally following acceptance of bail plea of PPP co chairman Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds by Islamabad High Court.

Party's local leaders Sagheer Qureshi, Ali Muhammad Sahito and others along with dozens of workers gathered outside press club Hyderabad and distributed sweets among people over acceptance of bail of former president Zardari.

They also chanted slogans in favour of former president and termed acceptance of bail plea as victory of their stance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Hyderabad Islamabad High Court Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

MoI marks Human Rights Day

57 minutes ago

Rebels optimistic as Sudan peace talks resume

1 minute ago

Suspected IRA bomber intended 'maximum harm', UK c ..

1 minute ago

NAB allowed to freeze Shehbaz family properties

1 minute ago

Polish Operator of Druzhba Pipeline Expects to Get ..

1 minute ago

Iran Not Invited to Turkey-Sponsored Summit on Syr ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.