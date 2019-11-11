Jubilant Sikh community celebrates 550th 'Gurpurab' on Tuesday

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Sikh community within the country and abroad is celebrating 'Gurpurab' on Tuesday - this time with more jubilation after the government of Pakistan gifted them the world 's largest gurdwara on 550th birth anniversary of spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev.

The Gurpurab also called as 'Guru Parv', is an auspicious day to remember the founder of Sikhism on Pooran Maashi or full moon, this year falling on November 12.

Member provincial assembly of Punjab Ramesh Singh Arora said Gurpurab celebrations would be held across the country with the main event at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak.

"Focusing on the teachings of Baba Guru Nanak based on humanity, love and brotherhood will be the hallmark of birth anniversary celebrations," Arora told APP on Monday.

Ramesh Arora said Pakistan had a special significance for Sikh community for homing the birthplace and also the final resting place of Baba Guru Nanak.

He said 'Nagar Kitran' or procession would be originated from Gurdwara Nankana Sahib led by the 'Living guru' - Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs carried ahead in Paalki or an elevated platform.

He said special prayer sessions would be held including hymns and a 48-hour continuous recital of 1430 pages of the holy book.

The reading, called Akhand Path, is made without interruption and the relay of reciters who take turns at saying the scripture ensures that no break occurs, he added.

Meanwhile, the government has especially illuminated Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib for 'Gurpurab' as thousands of pilgrims are ready to step on the revered land of Nanak on Tuesday, crossing over the Corridor linking Pakistan and India.

Surrounded by an aura of both religion and festivity, the pilgrims will join special Langar Seva at Gurdwara Kartarpur - a ritual promoting service for mankind by offering them meals.

As a special gesture, the government has waived off a $20 service fee per pilgrim for November 9, 10 and 12.

Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib complex and the Kartarpur Corridor was inaugurated on Saturday by Prime Minister Imran Khan amidst a gathering of thousands of Sikh devotees.

The opening of Corridor has made a 70-year-old dream of Indian Sikhs come true to offer prayers by visiting at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib instead of getting a glimpse through binoculars from across the border.