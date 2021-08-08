Jubilant youth seen busy in decorating vehicles ahead of I-D

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Preparations for the Independence Day is gaining momentum in the city as a great rush of people has been seen to purchase national flags, buntings and other paraphernalia for celebrations on August 14, 2021 Saturday.

While national songs kept plying in moving vehicles that are becoming main attraction for main roads of the city.

Many vehicles including, cars, cabs, bicycles, motorbikes, buses and trucks on all roads of cities could be seen decorated with green and white color where several families have covered rooftops of their cars and hind screens with the national flags.

According to vehicle decorating shops, as patriotism naturally runs in the blood of every Pakistani, many citizens are keenly busy in decorating their favorite rides with Green & white color and running it on roads ahead of Independence day to attract people.

A youngster while talking to a Private news channel said i am interesting to paint my car with national flag and enjoy a it with my friends on 14th August.

A cab owner also said he had already hoisted national flag on his taxi car to show his deep love for the country.

Similarly a Female driver said that she painted her car with green and white flag ahead of special day to attract my fellow colleagues and other citizens.

A shopkeeper said that people specially youth are very enthusiastic and passionate for purchasing celebratory items to mark Independence Day and decorate their vehicles, adding, sale of decorating items are booming.

"We both friends have decorated our cars with green and white color being symbol of our national flag to celebrate independence day with national enthusiasm", said a enthusiastic youngster.

There are various standard sizes of the national flag and citizens must choose an appropriate size for display in their vehicles, said a shopkeeper.

A Traffic warden said rush of youngsters could be observed in the evening, who had decorated their vehicles which reflect their patriotic spirit and enthusiasm for their country.