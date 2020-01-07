Jubilation fire kills groom mother in Rajanpur

Mother of a groom was killed of jubilation fire at chowk Rojhan Muttwah in Tehsil Rojhan

According to police source here on Monday,Jaam Aashique Ali,younger brother of groom,resident of chowk Rojhan Muttwah resorted to aerial firing on the occasion.

His mother sustained bullet injuries and died on the spot while another relative Nasir Hussain also received injuries.

Area police arrested the alleged oulaws and started investigation.