Jubilation Firing: Nine People Held
Published June 25, 2024
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Ghulam Muhammad Abad police claimed to have arrested nine people
with weapons on the charge of aerial firing at a henna function that
claimed injuries to five people.
Police said on Tuesday the incident had occurred in Siddhupura where
some guests opened aerial firing in jubilation at a Mehndi function, due
to which five people sustained bullet injuries.
City Police Officer Faisalabad Kamran Adil took serious notice of the
incident and directed the police to ensure immediate arrest of culprits.
The CPO also suspended SHO Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station
and Incharge Siddhupura police post on charge of their negligence.
Therefore, special police teams were constituted under the supervision
of SSP Operations and SP Lyallpur Town who conducted raids and
nabbed nine accused.
The police also recovered a Kalashnikov, 2 repeater guns, 1 pistol (9-mm),
1 pistol (7-mm) and a number of bullets from their possession.
The accused were locked behind bars.
