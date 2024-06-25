Jubilation firing: nine people held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Ghulam Muhammad Abad police claimed to have arrested nine people

with weapons on the charge of aerial firing at a henna function that

claimed injuries to five people.

Police said on Tuesday the incident had occurred in Siddhupura where

some guests opened aerial firing in jubilation at a Mehndi function, due

to which five people sustained bullet injuries.

City Police Officer Faisalabad Kamran Adil took serious notice of the

incident and directed the police to ensure immediate arrest of culprits.

The CPO also suspended SHO Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station

and Incharge Siddhupura police post on charge of their negligence.

Therefore, special police teams were constituted under the supervision

of SSP Operations and SP Lyallpur Town who conducted raids and

nabbed nine accused.

The police also recovered a Kalashnikov, 2 repeater guns, 1 pistol (9-mm),

1 pistol (7-mm) and a number of bullets from their possession.

The accused were locked behind bars.