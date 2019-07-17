JuD chief Hafiz Saeed arrested

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 17th July, 2019) Banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed has been arrested from Lahore.

The JuD chief was on his way to the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Gujranwala when he was arrested by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

Hafiz Saeed is facing a case of terror financing.

He has been shifted to an undisclosed location.

A JuD spokesperson also confirmed his arrest.

Earlier, Abdul Rehman Makki, brother-in-law of chief of banned outfit Jamaat-ud-Dawa Hafiz Saeed was arrested from Gujranwala.

The arrests have been made in regards with ongoing crackdown against banned outfits.

Meanwhile, the UN rejected the appeal of JuD chief Hafiz Saeed for removal of his name from the list of banned terrorist.

Hafiz Saeed had requested the UN for removing his name from the list of banned terrorists after he was set free by the Pakistani courts.