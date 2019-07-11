UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Judge Arshad Malik Met Nasir Butt In His Office, Pictures Leaked

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 11 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 04:00 PM

Judge Arshad Malik met Nasir Butt in his office, pictures leaked

The pictures are dated February, 2019.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 11th July, 2019) Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) UK leader Nasir Butt in his office in Islamabad.

According to pictures leaked on social media and shared by Maryam Nawaz, judge Arshad Malik not only met Nasir Butt at his home but also at Nasir Butt's office in Islamabad.

The pictures are dated February, 2019.

“During meeting in February, 2019 in Nasir Butt's office, Judge Arshad Malik regretted jailing Nawaz Sharif under pressure and blackmailing. Nawaz Sharif is vindicated,” Maryam Nawaz’s retweet stated.

Judge Arshad Malik apologised for convicting Nawaz Sharif after being blackmailed and put under pressure.

According to PML-N, the picture kills the denial issued in a press release by the judge.

In a press conference on Saturday, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz revealed a video of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik allegedly confessing that he convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif on the pressure of hidden forces.

The video was shot by Nawaz Sharif’s supporter Nasir Butt. In the video, judge Arshad Malik is recorded as saying that he is really upset as he did not do justice and his conscience is burdened.

“They have secret material against everybody. They called me and showed me a video. After watching it, I had no choice but to act upon what they said,” the judge says to Nasir Butt without naming anyone who showed him the compromising video, which was used to pressurise him.

Maryam Nawaz said the judge was blackmailed and forced to convict Nawaz Sharif by the powers-that-be.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik denied the video and termed it fake and assumptive.

Explaining his position on the video attributed to him, he said it is contrary to facts.

He stated that news conference was aimed at making his decisions controversial and to achieve political motives. He said legal action should be taken action the elements behind this video.

Judge Arshad Malik clarified that the conversation that took place on different occasions was presented out of context. The judge said that it is important to bring the truth to the fore following the news conference of Maryam Safdar.

He said that he was offered bribe many a times when he was hearing cases against Nawaz Sharif and his family members. He pointed out that he acquitted Nawaz Sharif in Flagship and convicted him in Al-Aziziya case on the basis of evidence.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Islamabad Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Social Media Nasir United Kingdom February 2019 Muslim Family Court Judge Arshad Malik

Recent Stories

OIC: Fresh Aid Within Developmental Program For Me ..

28 minutes ago

Shaan Shahid takes another dig at Shahrukh Khan

54 minutes ago

Australia bat against England in World Cup semi-fi ..

24 seconds ago

Britain's US ambassador resigns after Trump spat

26 seconds ago

Prof. Dr. Valiuddin appointed as VC of Sir Syed Un ..

29 seconds ago

Six foreign nationals killed as severe weather hit ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.