Judge Arshad Malik met Nasir Butt in his office, pictures leaked

The pictures are dated February, 2019.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 11th July, 2019) Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) UK leader Nasir Butt in his office in Islamabad.

According to pictures leaked on social media and shared by Maryam Nawaz, judge Arshad Malik not only met Nasir Butt at his home but also at Nasir Butt's office in Islamabad.

“During meeting in February, 2019 in Nasir Butt's office, Judge Arshad Malik regretted jailing Nawaz Sharif under pressure and blackmailing. Nawaz Sharif is vindicated,” Maryam Nawaz’s retweet stated.

Judge Arshad Malik apologised for convicting Nawaz Sharif after being blackmailed and put under pressure.

According to PML-N, the picture kills the denial issued in a press release by the judge.

In a press conference on Saturday, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz revealed a video of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik allegedly confessing that he convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif on the pressure of hidden forces.

The video was shot by Nawaz Sharif’s supporter Nasir Butt. In the video, judge Arshad Malik is recorded as saying that he is really upset as he did not do justice and his conscience is burdened.

“They have secret material against everybody. They called me and showed me a video. After watching it, I had no choice but to act upon what they said,” the judge says to Nasir Butt without naming anyone who showed him the compromising video, which was used to pressurise him.

Maryam Nawaz said the judge was blackmailed and forced to convict Nawaz Sharif by the powers-that-be.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik denied the video and termed it fake and assumptive.

Explaining his position on the video attributed to him, he said it is contrary to facts.

He stated that news conference was aimed at making his decisions controversial and to achieve political motives. He said legal action should be taken action the elements behind this video.

Judge Arshad Malik clarified that the conversation that took place on different occasions was presented out of context. The judge said that it is important to bring the truth to the fore following the news conference of Maryam Safdar.

He said that he was offered bribe many a times when he was hearing cases against Nawaz Sharif and his family members. He pointed out that he acquitted Nawaz Sharif in Flagship and convicted him in Al-Aziziya case on the basis of evidence.