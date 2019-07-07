UrduPoint.com
Judge Arshad Malik To Move IHC Over Video Scandal

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 04:26 PM

Judge Arshad Malik to move IHC over video scandal

Judge Arshad Malik has demanded IHC judge Justice Athar Minallah to conduct legal proceedings against the leaked video.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 7th July, 2019) Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik has decided to move Islamabad High Court (IHC) over video scandal.

The accountability court judge has demanded forensic audit of the video, revealed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in a press conference on Saturday.

In a press release issued on Sunday, he said that the conversation in video is distorted and presented out of context.

He said that Maryam Nawaz has made false allegations in the press conference.

The judge said that he did not give the verdict under any pressure.

“If I had to give verdict under pressure or bribe, I would not have convicted Nawaz Sharif in one case and acquit him in another,” he said.

I listened to Maryam Nawaz’s press conference where she levelled allegations against me. This was only done to get political advantage and make my decisions controversial. The video is fake, false and hypothetical, he wrote.

“This is an attempt to malign me, my family and my institution,” he said.

He claimed that several representatives of Nawaz Sharif and Sharif family not only offered to bribe him but also warned of dangerous consequences if he did not cooperate.

He however said that he strongly rejected these offers and left the rest to Allah.

About central character Nasir Butt, he said he is also from Islamabad, adding that he knows him and his brother Abdullah Malik for long.

He also demanded a legal action against Maryam Nawaz for making these allegations.

In a press conference on Saturday, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz revealed a video of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik allegedly confessing that he convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif on the pressure of hidden forces.

The video was shot by Nawaz Sharif’s supporter Nasir Butt. In the video, judge Arshad Malik is recorded as saying that he is really upset as he did not do justice and his conscience is burdened.

“They have secret material against everybody. They called me and showed me a video. After watching it, I had no choice but to act upon what they said,” the judge says to Nasir Butt without naming anyone who showed him the compromising video, which was used to pressurise him.

Maryam Nawaz said the judge was blackmailed and forced to convict Nawaz Sharif by the powers-that-be.

