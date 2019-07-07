Judge Arshad Malik to shortly give his stance over leaked video

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Judge Arshad Malik has reached Accountability Court for the purpose.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 7th July, 2019) Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik will shortly give his stance over his leaked video where he says he was forced to convict former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

According to media reports, he might issue a press release or address media persons.

Security has been beefed up outside the chamber of the judge.

Meanwhile, PML-N UK Leader and central character of leaked video Nasir Butt is wanted in several cases.

He is an accused in money laundering case as well. After the video, the scope of investigation will be expanded against him.

In a press conference on Saturday, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz revealed a video of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik allegedly confessing that he convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif on the pressure of hidden forces.

The video was shot by Nawaz Sharif’s supporter Nasir Butt. In the video, judge Arshad Malik is recorded as saying that he is really upset as he did not do justice and his conscience is burdened.

“They have secret material against everybody. They called me and showed me a video. After watching it, I had no choice but to act upon what they said,” the judge says to Nasir Butt without naming anyone who showed him the compromising video, which was used to pressurise him.

Maryam Nawaz said the judge was blackmailed and forced to convict Nawaz Sharif by the powers-that-be.