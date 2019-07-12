UrduPoint.com
Judge Arshad Malik’s Dismissal Vindicates Nawaz Sharif: PML-N

Fri 12th July 2019 | 12:32 PM

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the legal standing of the verdict against Nawaz Sharif is also lost after the judge’s removal.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th July, 2019) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has decided to remove Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik from his position.

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq has written a letter to the Ministry of Law and Justice, requesting to remove judge Arshad Malik.

Reacting to this, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the legal standing of the verdict against Nawaz Sharif is also lost after the judge’s removal.

This proves that the facts revealed by Maryam Nawaz are true. This validates that judge Arshad Malik’s video is real, she said.

Marriyum Aurangzeb demanded the verdict against Nawaz Sharif should also be nullified following the development, and he should be freed.

The Law Ministry will issue a final notification regarding judge Arshad Malik's removal.

Earlier in the day, judge Arshad Malik had submitted his affidavit along with his press release in the IHC.

After reviewing the letter, the IHC chief justice Amir Faroor decided to remove the judge from his position.

In a press conference on Saturday, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz revealed a video of Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik allegedly confessing that he convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif on the pressure of hidden forces.

The video was shot by PML-N UK leader and Nawaz Sharif’s supporter Nasir Butt. In the video, judge Arshad Malik is recorded as saying that he is really upset as he did not do justice and his conscience is burdened.

Accountability Court Judge Arshad Malik, however, denied the video and termed it fake and assumptive.

He clarified that the conversation that took place on different occasions was presented out of context.

